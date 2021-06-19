It will be three years before a second school is built in the rapidly growing Chino Preserve community.
Terry Tao, an attorney for the school district, announced at the June 3 school board meeting that the opening date would be August 2024.
Cal Aero Preserve K-8 Academy, the only elementary school in the Preserve, has been operating year-round since 2016 and is exceeding its capacity with 1,548 students enrolled.
Portable classrooms were added in 2016. Preserve residents in 2019 fought the district over a proposed boundary change that would have sent students to Liberty Elementary and Woodcrest Junior High and more portables were added. In 2019 the district and developer said the soonest the school could be built was three years.
Randall Lewis of Lewis Development Corporation said he is hopeful that a revised property agreement recently presented to the school district will be approved by the board on July 15.
The school site property is on 12 acres south of Pine Avenue.
Mr. Tao stated the project was delayed because of a dispute over a property agreement clause stating if construction does not begin within three years, the developer could repurchase the property.
The attorney said the agreement was not legal and meeting timelines for state authorizations are out of the district’s control.
Mr. Tao said the developer held up the project for eight months by refusing to grade the site to allow soils testing after the district would not agree to the purchase agreement.
The district conducted soils testing in late 2020 on the property which had previously been used as a dairy, with no significant issues found.
This is not the first time that Lewis and the school district have been in a dispute over a delay in opening a school in the Preserve.
Lewis sued the district in 2008 over its refusal to open Cal Aero Preserve Academy after the school was built.
An arbitrator ruled in favor of the developer and the district had to pay $947,000 and open the school starting in the 2009-10 school year.
Mr. Tao said this was during a difficult financial time for the district.
Mr. Lewis told the Champion Wednesday that his team provided a purchase and sale agreement with the repurchase language removed after the June 3 meeting.
“We believe this concession will avoid unnecessary, time-consuming and costly litigation which is in neither party’s best interest,” Mr. Lewis said.
“We also believe this is positive news for the Preserve community and look forward to working with the district team to bring the Preserve school project to completion as soon as possible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.