A splash pad could potentially be built in Chino Hills using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on Wednesday will discuss potential park locations for a splash pad when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Residents may also attend the meeting via Zoom.
Parks that are three acres or less are not being recommended.
Although the size of the splash pad is unknown, city staff is suggesting that the size of a full-size basketball court be used as a template, which is 100’ x 50’.
City Manager Benjamin Montgomery explained to the commission during its January meeting that the city has been allocated $9,956,344 in funding from ARPA that was signed into law in March 2021 to support COVID recovery programs and to replace lost revenues.
He said ARPA funds may be used to replace lost revenue under the “revenue replacement” category.
This category allows the city to invest in infrastructure projects that enhance quality of life and promote the use of public spaces, he said.
Mr. Montgomery presented a slate of potential projects to the city council at its Dec. 14 meeting.
Some of the parks and open space projects recommended by the council include $1 million for a splash pad, $1 million for tree trimming and tree thinning in parks and open space, $850,000 for trail maintenance, and $250,000 for enhancements to the skate park including shade structures and benches.
ARPA funds cannot be used for pension fund deposits, debt service, legal judgements or to offset a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from tax cuts.
To attend the meeting using the Zoom application, enter 86541188692 or call (669) 900-6833.
