Plans by the Chino Valley school district to build an administrative office at 13461 Ramona Ave. and a nearby warehouse were delayed by the Chino City Council on Tuesday because of concerns related to warehouse traffic.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said proposed truck routes will not be followed and residents already complain about traffic in the area.
“For the long term, it’s a short-sighted proposal,” she said. A zoning change and general amendment plan was approved 4-3 by the Chino Planning Commission on April 19.
City attorney Fred Galante said the council could vote to approve the decision, deny the decision, or refer the project back to the planning commission.
The city council voted 3-0 to return the project to the planning commission to review the environmental impact study.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa was absent.
Councilmembers Comstock, Mark Lucio and Christopher Flores said they didn’t have concerns about the administration building but wanted the planning commission to reconsider the warehouse traffic study.
Planning commissioners Brandon Blanchard, Kevin Cisneroz and Jody Moore opposed the project because of issues with truck traffic from the 325,000-square-foot warehouse on 14 acres on Yorba Avenue, north of Schaefer.
City engineer Chris Magdosku said traffic information presented at the planning commission meeting was unclear and presented a “worse-case scenario.”
He said peak warehouse traffic is estimated to be 15 trucks in the morning and 21 trucks in the evening.
Yorba will be widened about 10 feet, creating a “quasi-right turn pocket” for trucks entering the site, he said.
The city recently learned the property owner to the north on Yorba was amenable to improvements and the developer also supported additional improvements, he said.
Mr. Lucio said he did not receive a written report about widening the street or of any other confirmed improvements.
Chino City Planner Warren Morelion said these plans are reviewed by the planning commission and are not typically provided to the council.
Superintendent Norm Enfield, who attended the meeting with district officials, said the district has been trying to build an administration office on the property since it was purchased decades ago.
Xebec Building Company will build both sites in exchange for a 66-year lease on the warehouse, he said.
The superintendent said after that time, the property would be returned to the district.
The district wants to consolidate its services to one central location with easier access for the public, he added.
The administration building is at 5130 Riverside Drive. The student support services department was recently moved from its location on Ramona Avenue to Ontario in preparation for the new administration building.
