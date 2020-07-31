Chino police shoot, kill man armed with knife Thursday near Chino police station

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed Thursday by Chino Police on Tenth Street, just north of Walnut Avenue, about 500 feet from Chino Police Department headquarters.
The identity of the man was not released by Champion press time Friday morning because next-of-kin had not been notified.
“The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave per department policy,” Chino police said in a news release Friday morning.
Chino police received a 9-1-1 call just before 3:45 p.m. from a man who was requesting to speak to a police officer, the news release states.
“The subject asked to meet the officer near the police station at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 10th Street,” police said. “A Chino officer arrived on scene and found the subject in his vehicle.”
The man got out of his car and walked toward the officer while carrying a knife in his hand, police said.
The unidentified officer shot the man, who was pronounced dead soon after.
No officers were injured, police added.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office will handle the investigation, police said.
Walnut Avenue was closed for a short time, and 10th Street north of Walnut was closed for several hours to allow officers to conduct an investigation.
Thursday’s officer-involved shooting incident was the third involving Chino Police Department this year.
Chino police shot and wounded a 39-year-old Chino man April 4 at a Jurupa Valley business while investigating a lead to find him, following his escape in February from a Federal Bureau of Prisons re-entry center in El Monte.
Investigators found Raymond Villa at the business in the 6100 block of Etiwanda Avenue and tried to take him into custody when the 11:06 a.m. shooting occurred, Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
Mr. Villa suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sgt. Franklin said.
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside County District Attorney’s office are investigating the shooting because it happened in their county, Sgt. Franklin said.
On March 4, Chino police officers shot at a man armed with a knife on the 60 Freeway in Chino, but the man was not struck and injured himself with his knife during the incident.
Shortly after 6 a.m. officers fired at 50-year-old Larry Brennan of Montclair, who had walked onto the freeway at Central Avenue about 45 minutes earlier.
Officers initially went to the Denny’s restaurant at 12180 Central Ave., just north of the 60 Freeway, on a report of a man armed with a knife and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant, Sgt. Franklin said.
Officers tried using multiple less-than-lethal options to stop the suspect, but they were ineffective, the sergeant added. Officers then used their service weapons to shoot at the suspect, but the man was not struck and was taken into custody a short time later.
