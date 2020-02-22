Michael Finkbiner, a beloved Chino Valley school district administrator of more than 30 years, was named as the employee recipient to the Chino Valley school district’s 2020 Richard Gird Educational Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the district’s employee recognition and retirement event to be held 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.
Mr. Finkbiner is the only recipient this year. In past years, inductees were also selected in alumni and distinguished service categories.
Mr. Finkbiner had been principal of Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills from 2010-14 before retiring from the school district that year.
Canyon Hills Junior High staff members Susan Perez and Michelle Gomez nominated him for the award.
“Mr. Finkbiner loved his job. He knew that relationships were the pathway to learning,” Ms. Gomez wrote in the nomination.
She also wrote, “As a site administrator, he built a climate of mutual respect between certificated, classified, and administration and among students.”
His other principal assignments were at Ramona Junior High in Chino and Ontario’s Woodcrest Junior High, Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills and E.J. Marshall Elementary in Chino. He had been an assistant principal at Doris Dickson Elementary in Chino and a teacher and assistant principal at Levi Dickey Elementary in Ontario. He had also been a teacher at the now closed El Rancho Elementary in Chino
“He knew all the kids by name and also knew something about each one of them,” said Mr. Finkbiner’s former secretary Susan Perez of Canyon Hills Junior High.
“He has a gift to remember kids like that, and it just showed how much he cared about them,” she added.
The annual award is named for Richard Gird, Chino’s founding father and its first superintendent of schools.
It recognizes alumni, employees, and individuals, businesses, or organizations that have provided distinguished service to the school district.
The employee award can be given to a former employee five years after retiring or departing from the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.