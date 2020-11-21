Lifesteam will host three blood drives in the next eight days in the Chino Valley. Donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area.
All donors will receive a $10 Stater Bros. gift card. Blood donations will test for COVID-19 antibodies but will not test if the donor has the virus.
Donation times and locations are:
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
•1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: lstream.org.
