Federal, state, and county offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Chino Valley Unified School District offices and schools will be closed.
City facilities in Chino Hills and Chino will be closed. Trash collection will not be affected in Chino and Chino Hills.
Chino Hills staff will respond to emergencies by calling (909) 364-2860.
The Chino Senior Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All three branch libraries in the Chino Valley will be closed and most banks will be closed. The Champion office will be open.
