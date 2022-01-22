AARP is offering two 4-hour driver safety classes for seniors ages 50 and up from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Carolyn Owens Community, 13201 Central Ave., Chino to help seniors refresh their driving skills.
Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.
Participants will receive a certificate upon completion, granting a discount for their car insurance policy.
To register, call: (909) 334-3271.
