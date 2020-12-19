Libraries are not exactly places where large crowds gather to check out books, but they were included in Gov. Newsom’s three-week “regional stay-at-home order” that will last at least until Christmas.
County Librarian Michael Jimenez said libraries do not fall into the category of critical infrastructure.
The governor’s order states that non-essential businesses, meaning those that are not defined as critical infrastructure, must close for in-person activities, with the exception of retail.
“We’re trying to reduce the spread of coronavirus and help folks stay safe,” Mr. Jimenez said.
Patrons visiting the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries this past week have found locked doors with signs that read: “The Library is Temporarily Closed” and “Library to Go, please call 590-5380” with instructions on downloading a new app.
Heather Whitesel, who recently moved to Chino Hills, brought her 2-year-old daughter Olive to the Chino Hills Branch Wednesday morning to apply for a library card.
She found the doors locked but sat down on a nearby planter and called the number on the sign.
She was given instructions on how to apply for a card and later downloaded the SBCL app.
A mother with two children bearing a tote bag full of children’s books also got on the phone after reading the signs.
“Library to Go” services are offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons may place items on hold by reserving them at sbclib.org or the SBCL app and will receive a notification when their item is ready.
When patrons arrive at the library, they call the number on the sign and the materials will be brought outside to them.
Outdoor Wi-Fi is provided.
How to do it
•Visit sbclib.org
•Click on the Book Search tab
•Search and select the desired title. Filters and other search options can be used to narrow your search.
•Choose “Place Request” to place your hold.
•Log in to your account using your library card number and PIN.
•Choose your “Pickup Library” from the pulldown menu and select location.
•Select “Submit Request.”
•Receive notification when items arrive.
•Go to library and call. Your materials will be brought outside.
Grab and Go
Also available for pickup are “on the go” program kits that are offered for all weekly craft programs presented digitally by the County Library on Facebook and Zoom.
Each program kit includes the essential craft supplies, such as construction paper, templates, paint, and crayons, that are needed to follow along and participate at that week’s craft activity.
Mr. Jimenez said during COVID, the County Library has been developing and implementing a variety of digital programs such as virtual storytime, virtual preschool storytime, guided paint nights, craft programs, and art-photo contests presented on Zoom and Facebook.
In addition, the library has offered performances from some of the favored children’s performers live on Facebook and most recently, a special Zoom storytime with Santa, Mr. Jimenez said.
“We are excited and looking forward to continuing to grow our digital program offerings,” he said.
Mr. Jimenez said despite the pandemic, circulation at the Chino Hills Branch Library remains high with approximately 2,000 items checked out per day.
He said many patrons reserve items using the online reservation process.
