Mayor wants to make city logo ‘pop’

Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers has asked city staff to consider adding a splash of color to the city logo while not changing its design, stating that it has a plain look, especially when compared to other cities that are multi-colored.
He brought up the matter at the April 11 city council meeting.
“I love our logo but we have simplified it and fine-tuned it over the years to the point where it’s almost too simple now,” he said. “It doesn’t have the vibrancy that other logos have.”
The city’s first logo was colorful with a brown hawk, an oak with green leaves, and hillsides blooming with fuchsia-colored flowers underneath a blue sky. The blue was eventually removed from the sky.
The original logo is contained on the city flag and is still available to use in the city’s template of logos.
Other renditions were made as the decades passed to show more modern, streamlined designs.
