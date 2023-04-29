Mayor wants to make city logo ‘pop’

The Chino Hills logo shown above is a streamlined version of the original logo that was designed after the city incorporated.

Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers has asked city staff to consider adding a splash of color to the city logo while not changing its design, stating that it has a plain look, especially when compared to other cities that are multi-colored.

He brought up the matter at the April 11 city council meeting.

