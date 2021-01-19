Chino police jailed a massage therapist Sunday night, hours after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage at a spa in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Chino.
Edgar Uriel Estrada, 27, of Moreno Valley, was booked on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of sexual penetration with force, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A woman walked into the Chino Police Department at 1:49 p.m. to report she had been sexually assaulted by her massage therapist at a massage spa in Chino, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Mr. Estrada later responded to the Chino Police Department where he was taken into custody,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The name of the massage spa was not provided.
Mr. Estrada was arrested at 9:29 p.m. and booked into the jail at 1:08 a.m. Monday, records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.