A 17-year-old Chino Hills teen died early Tuesday after being shot Monday night in the 2000 block of North California Street in San Bernardino, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office reported.
Jamal Newton died at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, about 4 1/2 hours after the 8:26 p.m. shooting that left two others with gunshot wounds, San Bernardino police reported.
The conditions of the two unknown victims was not disclosed. A motive for the shooting was not given.
San Bernardino Police Department’s call center received a 911 call about a possible shooting, police said.
“Officers were dispatched and found two victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said. “A third victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later succumbed to his injuries.”
Homicide detectives are conducting the investigation and are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information can contact Detective D. Sawyer at sawyer_do@sb city.org or (909) 384-5630 or Sergeant E. Campos at cam pos_er@sbcity.org or (909) 384-5613.
