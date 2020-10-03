Campaign disclosure statements for the District 3 Chino Hills City Council race show incumbent Mayor Art Bennett and candidate Jim Gallagher spending equal amounts of money since January 2020--approximately $7,500—while student candidates Tyler Shields and Sabir Taqi submitted forms stating they spent less than $2,000 and received less than $2,000.
According to campaign disclosure statements beginning in January and ending Sept. 19, Mr. Bennett has spent $7,425 so far to retain his seat and has an ending cash balance of $11,275.
In the same time period, Mr. Gallagher has spent $7,660 so far attempting to win Mr. Bennett’s seat and has an ending cash balance of $8,315.
Mr. Gallagher submitted his July to September statements six days past the Sept. 24 deadline and was fined $10 a day for a total of $60.
Mr. Gallagher said his forms were late due to issues with his new treasurer and that he would gladly pay the late fees.
Art Bennett
Since January, Mr. Bennett has received $5,000 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee; $5,000 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee; $2,000 from Jack Greening, owner of Lake Los Serranos Mobilehome Park who is proposing 354 apartments around the lake; $1,000 from Lewis Development Company, builder of the Santa Barbara apartments and retail center; $300 from Chino Hills resident Peter Chung; $250 from Chino Hills Councilman Ray and Barbara Marquez; and $200 from Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commissioner Samantha James-Perez and Michael Perez.
Mr. Bennett retained two of his colleagues for consultant work.
He paid Councilwoman Cynthia Moran $1,200 to manage his social media platforms, and $757 to Rubicon Communications, a business owned by Councilman Brian Johsz, to handle numerous slate mailers and campaign signs.
Jim Gallagher
Since January, Mr. Gallagher has received $1,000 from Dr. Waimin Liu, founder of the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills; $300 from Marian Arguello, president of the Chino Valley Democratic Club; $200 from Chino Hills resident Lou Alfonso; $150 from Abraham Dyk of Chino Hills, husband of school board member Christina Gagnier; and $100 each from Ms. Gagnier; former school board member Ben Rich of Chino Hills; Dena Anderson-Peoples of Chino Hills; Robert Ceja of Chino; Mario Alfaro of Chino Hills; Candy Soares of Chino Hills; Eugene Ernest Gutierrez of Claremont; Cindy Chen of Rowland Heights; and Andrea Guzman of Anaheim.
Mr. Gallagher loaned himself $8,000.
Some of his expenditures included print media, campaign signs, door hangers, website fees, voter registration data, and accounting.
Shields, Taqi
Mr. Shields, a Chino Hills High School graduate and a graduate student at Azusa Pacific University, and Mr. Taqi, an Ayala High graduate and third-year student at UC Irvine, each submitted California Form 497, which means they spent less than $2,000 and received less than $2,000.
Cynthia Moran
Chino Hills Councilwoman is running unopposed for District 5, which is generally south of Soquel Canyon Parkway with the exception of Pebble Beach Lane and Augusta Drive, and west of Butterfield Ranch Road until Pine Avenue where it includes neighborhoods east of Butterfield Ranch Road.
She has an ending cash balance of $21,751 as of Sept. 19.
She has spent $2,469 on graphic artwork and polling research.
In the period from July to Sept. 19, she received $1,000 from Eric Kalter of Kalter Financial Services; $242 from Chino Hills Public Works Commissioner Bill McDonnell; and $194 from Chino Hills resident and pickleball advocate Michael Orduno.
In the last six months of 2019, she received numerous donations, with some of the larger ones including: $5,000 from Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee; $1,000 from Harkins Chino Hills, LLC; $750 from Chino Grading, Inc.; $500 each from Edison International, Dr. James M. Lally and Mary Borba Parente; $450 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee, and $295 from Public Works Commissioner Bill McDonnell.
She received $250 each from the following: Planning Commissioner Patrick Hamamoto, Al and Barbara Santos of Daniel’s Western Meat Packers, Chino Hills resident Debra Zemitis, Chino Hills financial advisor Arnold Abaigar, Chino Hills resident Dan Fox, Linda Pomeroy, Nancy Bane, and the Building Industry Association of Southern California.
Campaign filing documents for the five candidates are available on the City of Chino Hills website.
Visit chinohills.org, type elections in the search bar, click on the first link (election), then “election-related documents” in the grey box on the right side, then campaign filings.
