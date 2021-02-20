Chino police officers thanked the staff at Chino Valley Medical Center on Feb. 4 for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, providing meals and bringing Susie, the department’s therapy dog. “We are so grateful for the lifesaving work the Chino Valley Medical Center is doing for our community along with their Emergency Department Staff,” said Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons. “We recognized how tremendously busy they have been and thought we could bring them lunch and Susie our station’s comfort dog so they could take a quick and much needed break while we shared our appreciation for all they have been doing.” Sgt. Jason Cloke organized the visit, Chief Simmons said.
