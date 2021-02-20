Chino police officers thanked the staff at Chino Valley Medical Center
Chino Police photo

Chino police officers thanked the staff at Chino Valley Medical Center on Feb. 4 for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, providing meals and bringing Susie, the department’s therapy dog. “We are so grateful for the lifesaving work the Chino Valley Medical Center is doing for our community along with their Emergency Department Staff,” said Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons. “We recognized how tremendously busy they have been and thought we could bring them lunch and Susie our station’s comfort dog so they could take a quick and much needed break while we shared our appreciation for all they have been doing.” Sgt. Jason Cloke organized the visit, Chief Simmons said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.