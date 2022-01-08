The Chino Valley welcomed 8.07 inches of rain in December, according to chinohills weather.com. Of the 10 very rainy days, Tuesday, Dec. 14 had the heaviest downfall with 2.74 inches.
The Chino Police Department dispatched units to monitor for roadway flooding the week of Dec. 27, after residents complained that the Dec. 14 rainfall caused flooding, road closures, and traffic nightmares in the Preserve.
“We are pleased to report that due to the preparation by Public Works staff, no roadways had to be closed during our most recent rain event with the exception of Pine Avenue between Fern and El Prado, which was shut down for a few hours between the late evening of Dec. 27 through the early morning of Dec. 28,” City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said.
Public Works staff cleared storm drains and channels before the storm, she said.
Equipment was pre-staged around the city, including at the Chino Airport and staff worked around the clock to monitor and respond as needed, she said.
Chino did not have any fallen trees during the second series of storms that pummeled the region just prior to New Year’s Eve, Ms. Castro said.
The City of Chino Hills received 30 calls for service, including a parkway tree that fell at 4:25 p.m. Dec. 31, blocking the entire road on Pipeline Avenue, north of Glen Ridge Drive. Other roadways blocked by fallen trees included Ginseng Lane and Chino Avenue at Eagle Canyon Drive.
