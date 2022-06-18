Fearless Fighters Blood Drive Challenge
City of Chino Hills Photo by Brandon Fonacier

The Fearless Fighters Blood Drive Challenge took place on Tuesday, June 14 at the bloodmobile at the Chino Hills government center. The City of Chino Hills, in partnership with LifeStream, invited the Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, and other first responder agencies to take part in a friendly competition to collect the most blood donations. The lucky lady shown in the middle of it all is Ericka Casillas with LifeStream. The bloodmobile is parked at the civic center parking lot every Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. at 14000 City Center Drive.

