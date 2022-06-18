The Fearless Fighters Blood Drive Challenge took place on Tuesday, June 14 at the bloodmobile at the Chino Hills government center. The City of Chino Hills, in partnership with LifeStream, invited the Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, and other first responder agencies to take part in a friendly competition to collect the most blood donations. The lucky lady shown in the middle of it all is Ericka Casillas with LifeStream. The bloodmobile is parked at the civic center parking lot every Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. at 14000 City Center Drive.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino Hills man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, torturing, raping and holding woman against her will for the past six months
- Motorcyclist killed in collision with semitruck Friday morning east of Chino Airport
- Pursuit suspects arrested after car crashes into tree east of Chino High School Thursday afternoon
- Two people attacked, small dog killed by two loose Pit bulls in Chino
- Salary, benefits costs drive up Chino Hills sheriff’s contract
- Measure Y passes, more election results
- 28 arrested in catalytic converter operation
- Water ban on some turf in Chino approved in Chino
- City to file lawsuits for first oak tree hacking in May 2020
- Chino Valley BUSINESS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.