LiveStream blood bank is looking for a conference room, lobby or auditorium to host blood drives May 4 to 9.
Needed is an area of approximately 2,000 feet that has good lighting, easy access, restrooms and is available 1 to 6 p.m.
“COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of more than 200 blood drives due to school and business closures, and social distancing makes it challenging to use the blood bus,” said Donald Burghardt, regional development coordinator for LifeStream.
The blood bank provides beds, chairs, tables and certificates of insurance.
Contact Mr. Burghardt at 386-6856 or (951) 533-5546.
