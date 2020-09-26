The City of Chino is currently seeking contractor bids for a road improvement project at the alley crossing on C Street between Seventh Street and Central Avenue. The sidewalk crossing the alley will be removed and reinstalled to meet accessibility standards.
City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the project involves removing and replacing 3,300 square feet of asphalt to match the new curb and gutter within the alley and on C Street.
There will be a 25-day working schedule with an estimated start date in early November and completion by early December, she said.
