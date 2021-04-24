Members of the Chino Valley Islamic Center are thrilled their mosque has reopened for worship in time to celebrate Ramadan, the holiest month of the year for Muslims.
Ramadan began Monday, April 12 and will end the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
The Islamic Center is at 4711 Chino Ave., east of Yorba Avenue, in Chino.
Religious director Ahmed Soboh, a resident of Chino Hills, said members are delighted and happy to see the mosque reopened, even though Ramadan will be observed with half the capacity and services will be shortened to comply with state guidelines on the coronavirus.
“Usually, Ramadan offers the opportunity to meet with friends and families and gather for evening meals called Iftar, but this aspect of Ramadan won’t be experienced this year,” he said.
Muslims typically pray shoulder to shoulder but with social distancing, the prayer format has been modified to create spaces between congregants, Dr. Soboh said. Iftar meal gatherings at sunset were held at the Islamic Center a few nights a week during Ramadan prior to the pandemic, he said.
The congregation plans to hold the “Eid” celebration, which is the conclusion of Ramadan, but the format has not been determined.
Dr. Soboh, who practices dentistry in Newport Beach and Pomona, said the celebration will take place under state rules that are in place at the time.
For Muslims, Ramadan is the month of fasting, prayer, and acts of charity to commemorate the revealing of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, to the prophet Muhammad.
Fasting consists of abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset on a daily basis.
Dr. Soboh said it is a time for Muslims to get closer to God, learn patience, strengthen their willpower, feel with those who are less fortunate, and become more appreciative of the blessings in life.
During Ramadan, the Chino Valley Islamic Center invites neighbors and faith communities to the Iftar meal gatherings where they can enjoy fellowship and ask questions about Islam and the American Muslims.
“We hope this tradition will resume next year,” Dr. Soboh said.
He encourages residents who have questions about Islam to visit cvislamiccen ter.org or the Facebook page by searching Chino Valley Islamic Center.
Residents may also call (909) 786-1487 and ask to speak or to be connected with Dr. Soboh.
