Bright green squares have been painted within the bike lanes on both sides of Central Avenue in Chino.
According to Transportation Manager Dennis Ralls, the squares signify a merge zone where drivers can cautiously enter to make a turn.
The squares are specifically placed where the bike lane shifts across the opening of a right turn pocket, Mr. Ralls said.
“Green bike lane markings are not new, just new to Chino,” Mr. Ralls said, “The markings help identify bike lanes bringing more attention to them.”
Mr. Ralls said he hopes markings help bring more attention to the bike lanes to create a safe environment for bicyclists.
