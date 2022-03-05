By Marianne Napoles
The commercial brokerage firm for the City of Chino Hills told the Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday that businesses want to locate in the city, including a major retailer that is purchasing the northern end of Crossroads Marketplace at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway.
Erik Westedt, managing director of Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage (JLL), said a retail acquisition is taking place in the area where big box stores such as Stein Mart and Best Buy have been vacant for several years.
Costco previously announced plans to relocate its gas station at the former Sport Chalet site, expand its store near Lowe’s, and add a car wash.
The northern area of Crossroads was supposed to be the site for 370 multi-housing units to help the city satisfy state housing mandates but was taken out of the mix when the city learned that the property owner began negotiations with the major retailer.
Mr. Westedt said the city’s hotels are doing well and more people are visiting Chino Hills from destinations that are up to 150 miles away. Mr. Westedt will give a similar presentation to the Chino Hills City Council when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The first two months of 2022 have featured seven new businesses receiving certificates of occupancy in January and numerous permits issued in February, according to building official Winston Ward’s construction highlight reports.
Tenant improvement permits were issued for a 12,696-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parks to be located where Line Drive Baseball Academy was previously located near the 99 Cent Store on Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Plans submitted
Plans have been submitted for a 1,134-square-foot Patrons Barber Parlor to be located in the Santa Barbara Plaza, the last vacant suite in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road where the new Septembers Tap Room and Eatery is located.
Also submitted were plans for a 7,200-square-foot interior remodel for the Duck House Restaurant to be located in The Commons shopping center inside the vacant Taste of China Seafood building.
New businesses receiving certificates of occupancy in January include the Vape Site in the Rolling Ridge Plaza, Silverlake Ramen at The Shoppes, Providence Rezolut Imaging at The Rincon, Edward Jones Financial Advisors at Chino Hills Corporate Park, Cook on Thai at Soquel Canyon Square, and Polaris Home Loan and Encourage Learning in the Pine Corporate Center.
Tenant permits were also issued for a 1,700-square-foot interior remodel of the Starbucks on Chino Avenue at the Crossroads Entertainment Center.
The city council on Feb. 22 voted to extend temporary policies granting an additional automatic six-month time extension to certain entitlement approvals, plan check approvals, and building permits to help lessen the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on applicants, residents, and businesses. Some of the permit types scheduled to expire between Feb. 22 and June 30, 2022 that will be extended include conditional use permits, site plan reviews, minor use permits, zoning clearance reviews, and major and minor variances. Information: chinohills.org/communitydevelopment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.