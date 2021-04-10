Six non-profit organizations that applied to the City of Chino for community development block grant funding have been recommended by the Community Services Commission to receive the allocations. A total of $84,000 is available for public service projects.
The amount represents 15 percent of the city’s total allocation of approximately $561,770 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Chino City Council next month will review the commission’s recommendations, which are as follows:
City of Chino Human Services Family Counseling, $25,000; Family Services Association Senior Nutrition, $15,000; Chino Neighborhood House, $11,655; House of Ruth for victims of domestic violence, $11,654; Inland Valley Hope Partners’ food and shelter program, $10,00; and the city’s graffiti abatement program, $10,691.
