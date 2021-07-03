Utility box located on Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue
City of Chino Hills photo

An idyllic photograph of English Springs Park appears on the utility box located on Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue. The box was wrapped on June 24 with five others as part of the second round of utility box vinyl wraparounds. They include Peyton Drive at Chino Ave, Peyton at Morningfield Drive, Soquel Canyon Parkway at Fairfield Ranch Road, Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue, and Butterfield Ranch Road at Brookwood Lane.

