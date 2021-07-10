The vendor selling anti-Biden material in Chino Hills may be causing angst to some in the community because of the coarse expletives, but a sidewalk vendor ordinance scheduled for adoption during Tuesday’s city council meeting isn’t likely to have much of an impact on his business.
Although the ordinance, scheduled to go into effect Aug. 12, would prohibit vendors from placing items that would expose to public view obscene material, the items being sold by the vendor do not contain obscenity, but rather profanity, according to assistant city attorney Elizabeth Calciano.
The vendor’s table, with a large banner draped in front with the words “f--- Biden” and numerous flags waving the same sentiment, is positioned on Pipeline Avenue to squarely face residents exiting the Chino Hills Marketplace across the street.
The stand is located next to Jack in the Box on the Pipeline Avenue sidewalk, north of Chino Hills Parkway.
Ms. Calciano said the city could face a lawsuit if a citation was given to the vendor for a violation of the obscenity law.
Political speech containing profanity, such as is displayed on the flags and shirts, is protected by the First Amendment, she said.
When it comes to governmental regulation of speech, there are significant differences between profanity and obscenity, Ms. Calciano has told the council.
The ordinance addresses and regulates obscene material that graphically describes sexual acts under a 1973 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The council asked the city staff to add a requirement that sidewalk vendors must possess general liability insurance with $500,000 coverage.
The council also asked to increase the distance vendors must operate from 25 to 50 feet away from programs, games, and fields under the Athletic Field Use License, for the duration of an event.
Other modifications would require vendors to keep 100 feet away from city rental events such as weddings or a parade route and to ensure safety at busy intersections by requiring vendors to stay 50 feet away from the corner at 10 intersections and 100 feet away at five intersections.
The vendor booth is owned by Brown & Associates of Los Angeles, with the name of David Brown listed on the business license issued by the city.
The city was forced to develop a new ordinance because a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that decriminalized street vending went into effect January 2019.
According to the law, sidewalk vending provides important entrepreneurship and economic opportunities to low-income and immigrant communities and increases access to culturally significant food and merchandise.
The statute allows cities to regulate sidewalk vending with a permit system and allows restrictions related to health, safety and welfare concerns and to prevent an undue concentration that interferes with the public’s enjoyment of natural resources and parks.
(0) comments
