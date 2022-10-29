Measure D, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as a taxpayer protection and government reform measure, has generated some recent controversy as the campaign heats up.
Measure D was placed on the ballot by an ordinance adopted by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors that would “undo” the provisions of Measure K which won almost 67 percent of the vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
Measure K would have reduced the pay of county supervisors to $60,000 per year and limit them to one elected term of four years.
Supervisors currently make approximately $250,000 per year in salary and benefits.
Measure K was placed on the ballot by the Red Brennan Group, a political organization that believes government should be kept small.
The County of San Bernardino filed a lawsuit to block Measure K shortly after it passed. In October 2021, Superior Court Judge Ronald Alvarez ruled that Measure K was unconstitutional.
The ruling was appealed by Red Brennan and was upheld in the California’s 4th District Court of Appeal in a 58-page tentative decision on July 12. There is no final decision yet on the appeal.
Shortly afterwards, the Board of Supervisors proposed Measure D that would revert to the three four-year terms and limit the pay of supervisors at 80 percent of the annual $225,074 base compensation received by Superior Court judges.
The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association submitted a press release last week stating that a campaign flier from Measure D supporters knowingly reproduced a copyrighted picture of Howard Jarvis and is demanding economic damages for the “unlawful infringement.”
According to the impartial analysis contained in the County Voter Information Guide, Measure D states that a supermajority, or 4/5ths of the board would be required for any proposed tax increase and that the proposed tax increase must be placed on the ballot at the next statewide general election and approved by the voters.
Measure D also bans supervisors from raising their own salaries.
Supporters state that the county is the largest in the nation encompassing over 20,000 square miles and requires a full-time commitment and an equitable salary.
They also say one term isn’t enough to develop projects and establish continuity.
Opponents say the measure is an attempt to trick voters by overturning Measure K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.