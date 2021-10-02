Bishop Alberto Rojas blessed men and women of all ranks serving in public safety during a “Blue Mass” celebrated Wednesday evening at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
The culmination of the Mass was when the bishop bestowed the Chief Patrick G. Crowe Public Safety Award posthumously on Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, accepted by his parents.
Marine Cpl. Lopez was one of 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
His father, Herman Lopez, is a captain in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and his mother, Alicia Lopez, is a deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The award is given annually by the Diocese for exceptional community service.
At the conclusion of the Mass, the ceremonial “Last Alarm” bell was rung by Deputy Olivia Bozek of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Public Affairs Division (see photo on Page B5).
The Blue Mass had its origins in 1935, when Father Thomas Dade established the Catholic Police and Fireman’s Society while he was assigned to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.
On Sept. 29, 1934, more than 1,000 police officers and firemen, dressed in blue uniforms, took part in the first “Blue Mass.”
When Gerald Barnes was Bishop, he brought the northeastern tradition to the Diocese in 2002, where the Mass is celebrated each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.