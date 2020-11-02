Chino Neighborhood House will collect turkey and ham donations and bags of food from the community from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 8 at 13130 Sixth St. in Chino.
Food will distributed to clients of the Neighborhood House.
Cash and check donations will be also be collected.
Unwrapped toys and sports equipment will also be collected for children up to age 12 at several Chino Valley businesses.
Toy drop boxes are located in Chino at Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez and New York Pizzeria, and Bravo Burgers in Chino Hills.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@yahoo.com.
