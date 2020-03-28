This year’s Planes of Fame Air Show, scheduled for May 2-3 at Chino Airport, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Air show organizers said they are putting together an air show for Saturday, Sept. 26 of this year to replace the May event.
VintageFest will include fly-bys of several planes that were already scheduled to appear at the air show. Planes scheduled to appear are the P-38, P51-A, P-51D, P-40, P-47, P-26, F-86, T-433 and FW-190, organizers said.
The annual Air Show brings an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people to the airport to view vintage, aerobatic and current aircraft put on a show in the skies above Chino.
“We are deeply saddened that we have to cancel our favorite event of the year but want to reiterate that safety is our number one priority,” officials with the Planes of Fame Air Museum posted on its Facebook page March 18. “We are looking forward to a fantastic show in 2021.”
Anyone who purchased tickets to the Planes of Fame Air Show can donate the price of the ticket to the Planes of Fame Museum or ask for a full refund or have their tickets transferred to the VintageFest event, organizers said.
Ticket holders can visit planesoffame.org and click on the Airshow Refund/Transfer Request Form link.
Planes of Fame Air Museum, located at 7000 Merrill Ave. on the north side of the airport off Cal Aero Drive, closed its doors March 17 through at least April 6.
“We have cancelled all public events through the end of April in an effort to respond to the need for social distancing,” according to a statement on the Planes of Fame website. “The safety of our staff, volunteers, members and visitors are of paramount concern.”
