Final inspections of four new Chino Valley Fire District engines are underway with expected delivery next month.
Cost of the new engines totalled $2.9 million, said Fire Chief Tim Shackelford.
"We anticipate delivery in February and it will take one to two months to mount equipment, radios, hose and tools," the chief said. "We hope to have the first one in service in late March or early April and each of the other three should be placed into service every few weeks after that."
The new engines will be placed at Fire Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino; Fire Station 62, 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills; Fire Station 65, 12220 Ramona Ave., Chino; and Station 67, 5980 Riverside Drive, Chino.
"The new engines will replace current frontline engines," Chief Shackelford said. "The current front line engines will be placed into reserve status and the current reserve engines will become surplus property."
He said the current frontline engines being replaced are a 1997 KME with 155,000 miles, a 1997 KME with 160,000 miles, a 1998 KME with 138,000 miles, and a 2002 KME with 174,000.
Fire board to meet Wednesday
Chino Valley Fire District board members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the district's Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Limited seating is available to allow for social distancing, and the meeting will be streamed live online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com.regis ter/8028079064155515918 or by calling (877) 309-2074, enter attendee number 798-809-183, select the # key and enter 475-558-683. A recorded video of the meeting will also be available at cvifd.org and click on video archive.
Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, will give an update on the county, including COVID-19 news.
Five firefighter-paramedics will be honored for five years of service. They are Charles Addie, Nathan Brooks, Blake Lemke, Miguel Lopez and Matthew Robertson. Captain Harry Friedman will receive a retirement recongition and training captain Wayne Fontes will receive an employee recognition.
