When students with disabilities return to school Monday, Nov. 9 for in-person instruction the district will track positive cases of COVID-19 using a public dashboard.
All positive cases among students and staff in a 14-day window will be listed by school site on the dashboard at chino.k12.ca.us.
The reopening of schools for special education students, afterschool sports conditioning, and cheer and band practices was approved Oct. 15 by the school board against the recommendation of Superintendent Norm Enfield who wanted campuses to remain closed until state restrictions are lifted.
A message from Dr. Enfield on the website warns that the county is currently in the state’s most restrictive purple tier and it is “reasonable to expect that there may be positive cases among our student and staff population once they return to campus.”
He also wrote, “The COVID-19 Dashboard is important because the State of California recommends that it may be appropriate to close a school if at least five percent of the total number of teachers, students and staff physically on campus test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.”
Students testing positive are required by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention to remain home for the duration of their illness.
The district will conduct contact tracing and notifications in accordance with CDC guidelines.
“According to the CDC, if it is difficult to ascertain close contact in a cohort, the entire class or the entire team that is conditioning may need to self-isolate for 14 days,” Dr. Enfield wrote.
Safety measures
The superintendent stated that classrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Staff and students will be encouraged to wash hands frequently, wear face coverings unless medically exempt, maintain adequate social distancing, and stay home when ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.