Chino’s proposed budget will be discussed by the Chino City Council at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Director of Finance Rob Burns said the total general fund expenditure budget is $109,044,169 and the total city expenditure budget is $274,397,850.
At a workshop held May 19, staff proposed adding $952,423 to the budget for park maintenance.
