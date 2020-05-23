Twenty-nine graduating high school seniors in the Chino Valley school district have elected to join the military.
Traditionally, the school board has held a formal Military Salute for those students and their families on the last meeting of each school year. This year, the students were honored virtually with their names read at the May 21 meeting.
The meeting was held via video conference because of coronavirus concerns. A video link to the meeting is on the district website, chino.k12.ca.us, under school board.
A certificate signed by Superintendent Norm Enfield and Board President Joe Schaffer was mailed to each student accompanied by a letter written by the superintendent and a small American flag.
Students honored by the board are:
Ayala High
Daniel Cornejo, Daniel Parker, Michael Martinez and Jacob McCormick (Marine Corps); Brian Chow and Laura Martinez (Navy.)
Chino High
Angel Becerra, Daniel Pastrada and Jesus Rodriguez (Marine Corps); and Riley Taylor appointed to the United States Air Force Academy.
Chino Hills High
Alyssa Lim King Han, Miranda Hawes, Brienna Goodspeed, David Kline, Joseph Joo, Kaden Jorgensen, Nataniel Merilus, Seleni Ruiz and Alejandro Torres, (Navy); Angel Alvarado, Jackson Belville, Mario Zermeno and Elijah Iverson (Marines); Jennifer Sharp (Army); Megan Ross appointed to United States Air Force Academy; and Zane Buhagiar appointed to United States Coast Guard Academy.
Don Lugo High
Nyan (John) Lin (Army); Branden Garcia and Kevin Portillo (Marine Corps).
