The Chino City Council will declare an open seat to fill the vacancy created after the March 28 death of Councilman Mark Hargrove.
Chino’s municipal code requires the council to take action within 60 days of the vacancy and either fill the seat by appointment or election.
Mr. Hargrove was elected in 2018 to serve a four-year term as the District 2 representative, which expires in 2022. City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said if the council chooses to fill the vacancy by election, it must be held on the next regularly established election day which would be Nov. 8, 2021.
District 2 encompasses the northeast side of Chino from the north extending south to Schaefer Avenue, and includes areas north of Walnut Avenue to Central Avenue and a portion of Mountain Avenue.
