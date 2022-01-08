Coronavirus cases have risen sharply among inmates and staff at the California Institution for Men and among staff at the California Institution for Women in Chino during the past 14 days, according to statistics released this week by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
A total of 218 inmates and 71 staff at the men’s prison have tested positive for the virus and 71 staff and 16 inmates at the women’s prison received a positive test.
Eighty-six percent of inmates at both prisons are fully vaccinated and 70 percent of staff members at CIW and 69 percent of CIM employees have received at least two doses of a vaccine, state numbers show.
Statewide, 1,160 inmates have tested positive in the past two weeks, including 303 at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco and 285 at Wasco State Prison in Kern County.
The 142 staff members at CIM and CIW testing positive for the virus is about one-tenth of the total number of staff members receiving a positive test since the pandemic began in March 2020.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations announced Monday that staff members must complete a daily self-screening of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure and must call in sick if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, was in close contact with anyone who received a positive test or tested positive for the virus in the past 10 days.
Staff members eligible to receive a booster must do so by Tuesday, Feb. 1 or undergo twice weekly testing with at least 72 hours between testing, according to a Dec. 22 order by the California Department of Public Health.
All inmates taking part in in-person family visits, starting this week, must be fully vaccinated or have an approved religious or medical exemption.
Any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees, contractors, visitors and anyone on a prison facility must wear an N95 mask except when eating or drinking, prison officials announced last month.
Vaccinated employees or visitors can wear any type of regular face covering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.