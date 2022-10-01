Chino City Council, District 2
Curtis Burton
Age: 61
Years in Chino: 31 years
Occupation: Chino Planning Commissioner and Chino volunteer. Retired Chino Police Officer, served for over 30 years.
Education: Pursuing a bachelor's degree in Occupational Studies from Cal State Long Beach
Community involvement: Chino Valley YMCA counselor, director, board member. Founding member of the Chino Youth Accountability Board. Chairman of the Hearing Committee for the Chino Youth Accountability Board. Chino American Little League Board Member. Announcer for the Chino Youth Christmas Parade, Volunteer Recognition Dinner, Chino Youth Boxing events, and other city events. Volunteer at UChooz back-to-school giveaways, holiday toy and food drives. Run for Russ 5K committee member. Food drives for seniors and families.
Piloted the School Resource Officer program to place uniformed police officers onto high school campuses.
Top two issues
Public safety: It is essential to support our first responders and ensure they have the tools, resources, and training necessary to safeguard our city, which will enhance the lives of our residents and business owners.
Currently our police officers are receiving pay and benefits that are well below the industry standard which needs to be addressed immediately. Our police officers and firefighters are top notch, and our community needs to support their efforts.
Economic vitality: Our city’s economic vitality needs to be improved through smart developments. We also need to focus on older areas that need updating to maintain a high degree of balance.
This will create jobs and get our residents back to work to stimulate Chino’s economic growth and support short and long-term fiscal stability.
As our population continues to grow, it adds stress to our aging infrastructure. It must be designed for sustainability giving proper attention and concern to the aesthetic elements that contribute to the quality of life that our residents and business owners have come to expect.
Greg Marquez
Age: 41
Years in Chino: 16
Occupation: Irvine Police Officer, Adjunct Instructor in the Criminal Justice Program at Chaffey College
Education: Cal State Long Beach, bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Cal State Northridge, master’s degree in Public Administration.
Community involvement: Chino Community Services Commissioner since 2019, Chino Neighborhood House, Relay for Life in Chino, Let It Be Foundation, St. Margaret Mary’s Car Show committee, Paws 4 Success, youth mentor for the Rialto Police Department, P.R.I.D.E. Platoon Youth Program.
Top two issues
Supporting local businesses: There has been a lot of focus on The Preserve, which is a fast-growing part of the city. There have been many concerns regarding traffic, the logistics of warehouses, the lack of retail and dining, but we also need to focus on the north end of town and business centers throughout the city. I will work with these business owners to revitalize older storefronts, reduce the blight of the vacant businesses and bring in new businesses and office spaces. Business leaders and entrepreneurs are struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic and with over-regulation from the city due to the city’s strict ordinances. Looking at the business community through a “policy-making lens,” there are outdated city ordinances that have been in place pre-pandemic. City council members promised to address these issues in the past. This “red tape” has made it exceedingly difficult for current and potential business owners to flourish. If elected, I will direct my efforts so that the city council will address these issues. I will promote “shop local” programs and meetings with city business owners to gain a better understanding of how council can address their concerns. I will collaborate with business owners to present these issues and bring them forward to the council’s policy agenda.
Quality of life: There have been several quality of life issues raised in our community. One important issue that needs to be addressed is homelessness. If elected, my first goal will be to focus on identifying city-owned properties that can be repurposed to support organizations like the Chino Neighborhood House and Isaiah’s Rock Christian Fellowship. Both organizations respond to a very sensitive population but they need more space and support from the city.
My second goal will focus on coordinating a transitional center solely targeting our homeless population. My plan is to have homeless individuals/families vetted by our city’s Human Services Department, the Chino Police Department Quality of Life Team, and our partners with SWAG to provide assistance until more permanent housing solutions can be explored. In addition, I would like to coordinate a meeting place for a monthly/quarterly resource event, where anyone in need can meet with service provider representatives on a one-on-one basis. We can do much more for our senior citizens, people with disabilities, our youth, and our veterans.
Sylvia Orozco
Age: 61
Years in Chino: Lifelong resident
Occupation: Businesswoman
Education: Cal State University, Fullerton, bachelor’s degree in Public Administration
Community involvement: San Bernardino County Civil Service Commission, YMCA Board of Directors, Chino Valley School Board Member 2006 to 2018, Baldy View ROP Commissioner, and several other boards and commissions
Top two issues
Business growth: There are areas in Chino that are being significantly developed while other areas are suffering. The northern business section of Chino continues to languish. Businesses are vital to the success of our city, and we should do what we can to attract and retain them. As Councilwoman, I will support a strong pro-business approach. Have a business-friendly attitude. Reinforce a welcoming business environment. If not already being executed, streamline barriers in the effort to help our local businesses grow and thrive. Consider economic incentives and research for available grants.
Public safety: We must support our public safety personnel by providing them the resources they need to keep Chino safe.
Chino City Council, District 3
Marc Lucio
Age: 51
Years in Chino: 19 years
Occupation: Chino City Council Member, District 3
Education: University of La Verne, bachelor’s degree in Criminology. University of Southern California, executive master’s degree in leadership.
Community involvement: 26-year law enforcement veteran, Chino City Councilman since 2018, Liaison to the Board of Directors for the Chino Valley Independent Fire District, member of the Southern California Association of Governments, City of Chino Finance Committee Member, City of Chino Infrastructure Committee Member
Top two Issues
Truck traffic: This election is critical because of the industrial development that is occurring along our border with the City of Ontario. As your councilman, I have already begun meeting with local elected officials from the cities of Ontario, Chino Hills, and Eastvale to address our regional traffic concerns and to develop truck routes.
We have also discussed regional projects that include the expansion of the 71 Freeway to four lanes in each direction, the Pine Avenue connection to the 71 Freeway, and the expansion of Euclid Avenue between Pine Avenue and the 71 Freeway. As a group, we believe we can obtain funding for these projects through the new infrastructure bill passed by the current administration. If any of the above resonate with you, please vote for me so that I can continue to work with our local, county, state, and congressional leaders in addressing these critical needs for our community.
Public safety: Public Safety is a major concern due to the rise in crime in California. As your councilmember, I will never allow outside influences to dictate the defunding of our police department. While on the council, I will continue to work with our police department to utilize technology to help solve crimes and will ensure we construct a substation at the Chino Airport to reduce response times in College Park and the Preserve.
Aabir Bushara
Age: 38
Years in Chino: 4
Occupation: Civil Service Transportation Engineer
Education: Cal Poly Pomona, bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Cal State Fullerton, master’s degree in Civil Engineering, pursuing a doctorate degree in Policy, Planning, and Development from University of Southern California
Community involvement: Participates in community service events that raise awareness on global issues like American Cancer Society, Avon Walk to End Breast Cancer, and CHOC Walk-walking for kids.
Top two issues
Affordable housing and transportation: There is certainly a need for affordable housing and traffic relief in Chino. At first glance they seem to be two separate issues, but they are directly related in cause and solution. I support an overall increase in the housing supply for more organic housing affordability and oppose affordable housing measures with the potential for new property taxes. Two of our major traffic causes are commute caused by lack of affordable homes geographically related to job market and inefficiencies in existing infrastructure causing the need for long-lasting roadway work. The job market in Chino is geared toward the blue collar. This sector cannot afford to live in Chino due to a lack of affordable housing. They have to commute into our city for work. Meanwhile, most Chino residents are white collar professionals who have to commute out of Chino for work due to lack of local demand for their services.
I would like to develop and deliver innovative solutions we can grow with, in “the city where everything grows”. I would like to work with the City of Chino Public Works Department, Planning Department, Economic Development Department, and the Chamber of Commerce to develop and promote work in Chino programs that will:
•Attract professional business to the City of Chino residents’ career demographic and incentivize businesses to hire local City residents.
•Develop alternative affordable housing that caters to Chino’s career commuter demographic.
•Expedite construction projects.
•Improve traffic through signal timing synchronization.
•Improve roadway safety through implementation of programs that include Vision Zero, Safe Routes to School, better traffic circulation around schools, connection of sidewalks to improve ADA access and bike lane connectivity.
•Acquire alternative funding through state and federal grants to complete infrastructure projects that have been shelved due to lack of funds.
Larry Wu
Age: 58
Years in Chino: 3
Occupation: Insurance agent representing Farmers Insurance
Education: Cal State University, San Bernardino, bachelor’s degree
Community involvement: I represent this community. I represent most of my District 3 residents.
Top two issues
The issues can only come from the residents in the district. City council member’s responsibilities depend on the needs of the represented district.
I will work to ensure the district’s residents are treated equitably by the city. Being a city council member means being a tireless advocate for the district. I will respond to constituent requests as often as needed, which is something our current council member has failed at miserably.
Since moving to The Preserve, I have noticed the City of Chino has made many improvements as enumerated in its 2022 State of the City message, but we need new visions and smarter changes to make our city a shining city to be proud of, not only its history.
I will prioritize accountability, ensure compliance with density and land use codes, promote the new police station in the district for better public safety, and champion our district in dealing with traffic challenges.
I also share the concern many new residents have expressed about schools for our children.
I will work with the school board to explore ideas for more schools in our area instead of busing children around.
