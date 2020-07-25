Chino Police officers targeted drivers July 17 and July 20 for texting, talking or using an app on the cell phone while behind the wheel.
Police said drivers can face a fine of $162 for a first offense and at least a $285 fine for a second offense.
“Using the phone should be the last thing a driver should be focused on,” Sergeant Ted Olden said. “That text, phone call, email, picture, video, or social media post can wait. None of these things are worth risking your life.”
