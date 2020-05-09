Under the leadership of Activities Director Debi Weiss, Ayala High in Chino Hills earned the Gold Council of Excellence Award from the National Association of Student Council (NatStuCo).
NatStuCo represents middle level and high school councils nationwide. It seeks to provide a valuable leadership partnership between students and their school. It creates the opportunity for students to become effective leaders to encourage a positive school climate.
NatStuCo awarded only 11 high schools in the state of California this year with the Gold Council of Excellence award, which demonstrates the highest level of leadership as well as meeting additional standards as set by the association.
The award recognizes councils for distinguished leadership and service, fostering student voice and promoting student engagement in their projects and activities.
Activities director Debi Weiss, a teacher of 35 years, also teaches two leadership classes on campus – Renaissance and USB – as well as work experience.
She started at Ayala in 1992, teaching in the Consumer and Family Department until 2001 when she began her current role as activities director.
Mrs. Weiss is a past president (2018-2019) of the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA)and currently serves on their Area E Council. She is the past recipient of the Warren E. Shull Activities Director of the Year award and National Renaissance Educator of the Year.
Her children Samantha Weiss Yllanes, Jacob Weiss and son-in-law Micheal Yllanes all attended Ayala High.
