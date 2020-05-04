A 61-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of spousal abuse and kidnapping after a domestic violence report in January was investigated by the Chino Hills Police Department.
Laren Kent Elliot is being held on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to county jail records. He is also facing charges of elder abuse and obstruction of a police officer, records show.
Chino Hills police opened an investigation on Jan. 27 and interviewed several people involved in the disturbance in the 1700 block of Vista Del Norte, said Deputy Daniel Hernandez.
“During the investigation, two confidential victims were identified. At the conclusion of the investigation, (the suspect) was arrested,” Deputy Hernandez said.
Jail records show Mr. Elliot was arrested at 1:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Vista Del Notre.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
