A student at Cal Aero Preserve Academy and a student at Don Lugo High were taken into custody by Chino Police officers and later released to their parents in unrelated incidents last week after they each were found with a knife on their school campuses.
The names, ages and grades of the students were not released because of their ages.
Chino Police were called to the Cal Aero Preserve Academy, a kindergarten through eighth grade school at 15800 Main St. at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 on a report of a student in possession of a knife, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“The investigation revealed the student had been contacted by school staff and escorted to the officer after admitting to having a four-inch knife in his backpack,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Chino Police contacted the student and took him into custody.”
On Sept. 23, Chino Police went to Don Lugo High at 13400 Pipeline Ave. at 7:30 a.m. about a student in possession of a knife, the sergeant said.
“The student was contacted by school security the day prior and found him to be in possession of a 2.5-inch flip knife,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Chino Police took the student into custody before releasing the teen to his parents.
There were no reports of injuries or threats made at the schools.
Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Andi Johnston said students caught with a weapon on campus could face suspension or expulsion, based on what an investigation confirms.
“Discipline varies because it is individualized,” she said. “There are many factors when dealing with discipline—age, intent, previous discipline—however, students can be suspended or expelled.”
She said Assembly Bill 1729 allows for alternatives for suspensions or expulsions that are more age appropriate and to address or correct the student’s behavior when other ways to correct the behavior fails.
“Providing safe schools in a positive climate is a priority that Chino Valley Unified staff continuously focus on,” Ms. Johnston said. “While the district implements policies and practices that support ongoing efforts to establish comprehensive school safety programs, the safety of our children is a shared responsibility.”
She added, “We encourage students, staff and community members to remain vigilant and immediately report any concerns or suspicious activities to school personnel or law enforcement agencies so proper action can be taken.”
