The Chino Valley school board will hold a second study session to discuss school reopening plans at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
The meeting will be livestreamed from the school district’s YouTube channel – https://bit.ly/2B9xdpc.
The results of a parent survey indicating preferences for the start of the new school year on Aug. 10 will be discussed.
The school district’s plan for grades K-12 includes options for online learning, a blend of online and traditional classroom learning, and full-time traditional classrooms.
Public comments may be emailed between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. on July 7 to boardsecretary.chino.k12.ca.us.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
