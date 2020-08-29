St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will host a Lifestream blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Successful donations will be tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, which can reveal the potential to donate convalescent plasma, a powerful way to help those fighting COVID-19.
The test does not detect if the donor is currently infected.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and mini physical.
They must weigh 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
They must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check, and undergo a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the waiting area.
Donating blood takes about an hour.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
