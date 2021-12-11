Preventative measures are being taken by officials with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce after the board treasurer was recently scammed of $3,450 when he answered an email he thought came from the board’s chairperson.
“This was a very embarrassing situation,” said Chamber treasurer Terry Fitch. “Unfortunately, I was very busy and did not do my due diligence with regard to the email.”
Mr. Fitch said he received what looked like a legitimate email from Chamber board chairperson Christina Gagnier, who also serves on the Chino Valley Unified school board, that asked for a wire transfer of funds for a marketing agency, Executive Director Zeb Welborn said.
“Terry complied and sent a wire transfer to that person,” Mr. Welborn said.
The transaction of $3,450 was completed, and a second transaction of $5,000 was stopped by Chino Commercial Bank, which identified the fraud before it could go through.
Mr. Welborn informed Chamber board members in an email about the situation and asked everyone to verify requests made by email—especially when it involves personal information or finances—directly with the person by phone, text, in-person or with the email they have on file with the Chamber and not the one listed on the email they received.
“My staff has received some emails in the past (with my name on it) asking to purchase gift cards and fortunately they did not go through with it although they did think it was from me,” Mr. Welborn said.
He said the Chamber has removed the ability to send wire transfers from the account to avoid being scammed again.
Mr. Fitch said he wanted to be expeditious in taking care of the email he believed was from Mrs. Gagnier, stating the emails were well written and appeared to come from her.
“There was periodic follow up with questions and they requested a receipt be forwarded which I think made the email seem more legit,” Mr. Fitch said. “They actually sent me a text message for an update since the wire had been delayed. Evidently, that was the result of my signature line on my emails. (There were) no phone calls.”
He said the request for $5,000 came in a second email but found it suspicious because of a request to forward money to a secretary because of some challenges that arose with the original account, Mr. Fitch said.
“Chino Commercial Bank personnel were very suspicious and evidently notified, which led to the discovery that it was a scam,” he said.
Mr. Welborn said the Chamber did not recover the $3,450.
“We want to assure our members that their money to us is safe,” he said.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, which formed in 1913, has more than 500 businesses in its non-profit organization.
It hosts numerous events each year, including the Chino Valley Business Expo, Business@Breakfast meetings, monthly meetups, job fairs, sponsors the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, and this week held its holiday luncheon.
Mr. Welborn said he wants to be transparent with what happened so businesses can avoid being scammed.
“We want to help businesses and other organizations avoid potential fraud,” he said.
