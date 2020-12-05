Today’s (Dec. 5) ninth annual Reindeer Romp 5K run-walk will have two options for participants —taking part in the live event, or virtually.
The start line will be open from 7 to 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing, and participants can run with friends or family, organizers said.
An awards ceremony will not take place, but individual results will be posted when the runner crosses the finish line.
Signups will take place through 11:59 a.m. at Ayala Park in Chino, according to the event’s website. Registration will also be accepted through the same time at run signup.com and search for Chino Valley YMCA Reindeer Romp 5K.
Cost is $40 per runner. The 10K race will not take place this year.
The cost includes a race T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Groups of five or more can receive a $5 discount per runner.
Proceeds benefit the Chino Valley YMCA.
Participants can pick up their race packets prior to starting the event today (Dec. 5) at the Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., Chino. Runners opting to compete in the virtual event can have their T-shirt and medal mailed.
The run is the first of three City of Chino “Triple Crown” of 5K events, joining the Run for Russ in February and the Chino Valley Youth Museum Dairyaire in March.
Information: weymca.org or call 597-7445.
