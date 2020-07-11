Candidate filing for local races in the Nov. 3 presidential general election will open Monday, July 13 and continue through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
If an incumbent does not run, the filing period will extend to Aug. 12.
In the Chino Valley, residents will have an opportunity to choose candidates for the Chino Hills City Council, the Chino City Council, the Chino Valley School Board, and Chino Valley Fire Board. State and congressional races and the numerous propositions will be reported in future editions.
Chino Hills
The District 3 seat occupied by Art Bennett and the District 5 seat occupied by Cynthia Moran.
Chino
The mayoral seat occupied by Eunice Ulloa, an at-large position; the District 4 seat occupied by Tom Haughey who has indicated he will not seek re-election; and the District 1 seat occupied by Paul Rodriguez.
School district
The at-large seats occupied by James Na, Andrew Cruz, and Irene Hernandez-Blair, who has indicated she will not seek re-election.
Fire district
The at-large seats of Harvey Luth, Sarah Ramos-Evinger, and John DeMonaco.
Water, sewer districts
Three at-large seats for the Monte Vista Water District Board which serves mostly Montclair and small pockets of northwest Chino will appear on the ballot.
The seats are occupied by Chino resident Sandra Rose and Montclair residents Tony Lopez and Manny Martinez.
Not appearing until the 2022 ballot will be the Division 3 seat representing Chino and Chino Hills occupied by Steve Elie for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency.
Also not appearing until the 2022 ballot will be the Division 7 seat representing Chino and Chino Hills occupied by Ryan Sonnenberg for the Chino Basin Water Conservation District Board.
Board of Supervisors
The fourth district seat occupied by Chairman Curt Hagman will not be on the ballot until 2022.
Mr. Hagman represents Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario, Montclair, and Upland (south of Foothill).
Contactless services
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters will offer contact-free services to school board and special district office candidates with a “My Candidacy Gateway” web application and video conference appointments at SBCoun tyElections.com.
Candidates for these offices can use the application to begin the filing process and schedule an appointment to file candidacy documents. Call the Registrar of Voters at 387-8300 for assistance.
Candidates who run for the Chino Hills and Chino councils and fire board should contact their respective agencies for information on how to file papers.
