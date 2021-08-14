Staffing shortages and extended response times by San Bernardino County’s contracted ambulance service American Medical Response (AMR) prompted the Chino Valley Fire District board of directors to authorize the district to purchase up to four ambulances for $1 million to transport patients to a hospital.
The board voted 4-1 for the purchase on Wednesday with Winn Williams voting against the proposal because he wanted no more than three ambulances purchased.
The fire district will not pay for the new ambulances out of its budget, but from its emergency fund.
“We have a crisis, and I just don’t want to put a band aid on a crisis,” board member John DeMonaco said. “To do this right, I really feel that we really need four ambulances. And if we can pay for them out of the emergency fund, then we should do that.”
AMR has experienced significant staffing challenges that have impacted ambulance availability and response times throughout the county, said soon-to-be retired Chino Valley Fire Chief Tim Shackelford.
“What began as an occasional need to staff a single unit for 10 or 12 hours to assist during peak call times, has grown to staffing two units for 24 hours a day five or more days a week.”
AMR’s staffing shortage began after the coronavirus pandemic caused a stoppage of paramedic training programs, the chief said.
There is also an increase of AMR staff under quarantine from the current surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Chino Valley Fire and AMR were given emergency authorization by the Inland Counties Emergency Agency for an Assistance by Hire agreement, allowing the fire district to use ambulances when AMR shortages take place, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Anytime AMR notifies the district of the lack of ambulances, AMR will reimburse the fire district for personnel costs, use of equipment and fuel.
Chief Shackelford said the AMR staffing shortage issue is not only affecting Chino and Chino Hills, but all of San Bernardino County.
The fire district purchased a high-mileage ambulance van last year to help deal with the issue and has another on loan from the county until Aug. 24. Those ambulances, which are staffed by Chino Valley Fire District personnel, are used when AMR notifies the district that no ambulances are available to transport patients.
Sometimes, AMR gives the district just a few minutes notice, and other times, maybe an hour or two, the chief said.
Chief Shackelford said although the issue is between AMR and the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, the lack of ambulances available for Chino Valley residents could be a matter of life and death.
“I wish I could provide you with information on how the county plans to mitigate the issue, but I can’t,” Chief Shackelford said. “This problem was not caused by us, yet we find ourselves in a situation where it is impacting our community and I believe that we have a moral and ethical obligation to immediately act on this.”
The original agenda item contained a staff recommendation to purchase two ambulances at a cost of no more than $517,000, but Mr. DeMonaco, a retired fire chief, asked to take it a step further and approve up to four ambulances.
“This is a short-term solution for a long-term problem,” Mr. DeMonaco said. “It takes a long time to get people through paramedic school. AMR is not going to come out of this fast. If they get out of it at all, it’s going to take them a long time.”
Chino Valley Fire Capt. Pete Roebuck, president of the Chino Valley Professional Firemen’s Union, urged the board to purchase the ambulances.
“If this continues, people are going to die unnecessarily,” Capt. Roebuck said.
When AMR notifies the fire district that ambulances are not available, staff is pulled from engines or paramedic trucks, which leads to staffing shortages for emergencies, such as the wildfires in northern California.
“That’s not acceptable,” Capt. Roebuck said.
Chief Shackelford said two times the last weekend in July firefighters in the county took a patient to a hospital using their fire engine.
“This practice is temporarily allowable but far from ideal especially if personnel are treating a critical patient,” the chief said.
Longtime Chino Hills resident Sheri Denzin sent an email to the board to report an ambulance wasn’t available for 20 minutes for her husband Ed, who has stage 4 cancer, after he felt weak and dizzy on July 30.
The fire department arrived in minutes, but firefighters were told an AMR ambulance couldn’t arrive for 20 minutes because the only available unit was from Rancho Cucamonga, more than 15 miles away from her Yorba Avenue home.
“I was shocked,” Mrs. Denzin wrote. “I always thought an ambulance was nearby.”
Chief Shackelford said in his nearly 30-year career, he couldn’t recall a time when he has been more concerned about public safety.
“This is a significant matter that is impacting the safety of the public and I am asking that you act quickly and decisively so we can take steps to provide a safe and appropriate means of transportation to the hospital for the residents of our community,” Chief Shackelford said.
