A 40-year-old Chino resident, the husband of Ayala High School history teacher and assistant girls softball and boys basketball coach Amy Campbell, was killed Jan. 19 in a multi-vehicle crash in the Phelan area of the High Desert.
Barry Alan Absec was driving to work as a teacher and coach at Palmdale Learning Plaza in Palmdale, an 83-mile one-way trip from his Chino home, when the 6:19 a.m. collision occurred on Highway 138 and State Route 2 near Sheep Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville office.
He was coach of the Palmdale Learning Plaza boys’ junior high basketball team, was always available to mentor his players and was excited for the team’s game that was scheduled the same day as the collision, Mrs. Campbell said.
Palmdale Learning Plaza athletic director Michael Butler posted a tribute to Mr. Absec on the school’s website calling him a “positive, patient gentle giant.”
“Four words seemed to pop up most often when describing Mr. Absec -— positive, patient, funny and sports,” Mr. Butler wrote.
Teacher Sharla Campfield remembered Mr. Absec telling her students that a camera hanging from the ledge of the gymnasium was a “Santa Cam.”
“They believed him,” she said. “Every time I walk my kids to the cafeteria, they say there’s the Santa Cam.”
Mr. Absec took the job at the Palmdale school in September and had coached high school basketball for 10 years in the Joshua Tree area of San Bernardino County at Joshua Springs High School.
He attended Boise State University in Boise, Idaho and loved the university’s sports teams. “They told him there was not a bigger sports fan than him,” Mrs. Campbell said.
She and her husband fulfilled a dream of theirs over the school Christmas break to visit New York City and watch a game at Madison Square Garden. “We saw a Knicks game,” Mrs. Campbell said. “He’s always said he wanted to watch a game at Madison Square Garden.”
They also took in several plays, she added.
A Go Fund Me page at go fund.me/f3d7c98b has raised more than $18,600.
Investigators are still trying to determine how Mr. Absec’s Ford F-150 and a semitruck collided head on. A third car involved in the crash went down an embankment, the CHP said. Mr. Absec was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:34 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office. Funeral services are scheduled to take place in Idaho, where Mr. Absec grew up, and at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Chino Hills, according to his wife.
“He was on his way to work where he ran a program before school to help students get better at sports,” Mrs. Campbell said. “He was involved in teaching volleyball, football, basketball and soccer at the school.”
Mr. Absec is survived by his wife of nearly four years Amy; his parents Mark and Cindy; and sister Jennifer.
“I miss this man so much,” Mrs. Campbell said. “I’m so thankful for our many fun trips around the U.S., eating all types of food and just loving life.”
