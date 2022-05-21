Prostitution concerns delay massage decision

After nearby business owners raised concerns about potential prostitution activity, the Chino Planning Commission delayed a vote on Monday on a proposed massage business, Oak Massage, to be located at 5420 Philadelphia St. Suite F, at the Chino Promenade.
Adela Ortega, owner of International Hair Design, a hair salon on the east side of the vacant suite, announced to the commission that Suite F was formerly occupied by a massage parlor that was shut down due to prostitution activity.
“After the massage business was closed, men would come into my business for months asking for massages and other services before they realized it was closed,” Ms. Ortega said. “All of you know, this business is not going to be for massages.”
The news prompted the commission to ask that the decision be delayed until the information could be verified.
Commissioner Curtis Burton said he wanted staff to find out if another massage establishment had been in that location.
Project planner Brian Sitton said the space was previously operated by ILure Lashes, an eyelash and beauty salon that left in 2020. “I’m not sure what was there before the salon,” he said.
According to Champion archives, Chino police arrested three women in 2013 following an investigation into prostitution activity at Nana’s Massage Therapy in the 5400 block of Philadelphia Street. However, the exact address was not reported.
Mr. Burton said the municipal code states that no massage establishment shall be established or reestablished at a location in which a massage establishment has been closed due to criminal activity, whether any person has been convicted for criminal conduct.
City Planner Warren Morelion said the code is referring to reestablishing the “bad apple” and not allowing that same entity to go back to the location.
However, Commissioner Kevin Cisneroz said the municipal code could be up for interpretation and wanted further clarification.
Maria Schick of Allstate Insurance, located west of the proposed suite, told the commission there is a taekwondo establishment on the east side of International Hair Salon.
“There are a lot of children and families present and this is going to be right in the middle of it,” Ms. Schick said. “I don’t think it’s fair.”
The applicant, Baoxia Jin, through her interpreter, Sean Jin, told the commission she is an educated woman who had health issues with her shoulders that was helped through massage and decided to enter the massage business to provide a good service to her customers.
Ms. Jin said she previously operated a massage parlor in Chatsworth called Healthy Therapy and closed the business after moving to Ontario.
Commissioner Burton said the city has dealt with issues pertaining to massage establishments in the past.
“With my background as a police officer for 30 years, I’ve been part of a few operations dealing with massage establishments bringing in prostitution and other illegal activities,” Mr. Burton said.
He asked if a moratorium that was placed on massage businesses a few years was lifted.
Mr. Sitton said the moratorium was passed in October 2015 to provide staff with time to analyze AB 1147, a bill signed by Governor Brown in September of 2014, and to allow the city to figure out how to regulate massage establishments to ensure they operate in a legal and safe matter
The moratorium was lifted in August 2017.
Mr. Morelion said staff would provide clarity on the municipal code at the next meeting and investigate prior occupants of the proposed suite.
