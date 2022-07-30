Jehovah’s Witnesses back on the streets

Two women who are Jehovah’s Witnesses conduct “cart witnessing” on Central Avenue in Chino by rolling colorful carts with literature to reach out to residents. Congregations have resumed public ministry two years after going virtual.

 Photo submitted by Jehovah’s Witnesses

If you happen to be driving down the streets of Chino, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: Jehovah’s Witnesses rolling colorful carts featuring a positive message with free literature for all.

Thousands of these carts will be rolling across the world as Jehovah’s Witnesses return to public preaching 24 months after the pandemic pause.

