Jehovah’s Witnesses back on the streets

If you happen to be driving down the streets of Chino, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: Jehovah’s Witnesses rolling colorful carts featuring a positive message with free literature for all.
Thousands of these carts will be rolling across the world as Jehovah’s Witnesses return to public preaching 24 months after the pandemic pause.
During the pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses took to pen and paper writing personal letters and making phone calls.
“There is nothing like seeing our neighbors in person,” said David Cohen, a spokesman for California. “We are excited and eager to return to our public ministry.”
While the organization is not yet knocking on doors, congregations have resumed free in-person Bible studies and personal visits to those who have invited them into their homes.
“We will be sensitive to the risks that still face our communities and our volunteers, which is why we will not resume door-to-door ministry at this time,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson.
