Residents in San Bernardino County will be required to wear a face covering when leaving their homes, starting at midnight Wednesday, April 8, according to county Public Health officials, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Violators could face a fine of $1,000 or 90 days in prison, or both, said county spokeswoman Felisa Cardona.
Face coverings should secure to the ears or back of your head and cover the mouth and nose.
The spokeswoman said homemade ear loop covers, bandannas, handkerchiefs and neck gaiters can be used since to help reduce the spread of the virus, especially among asymptomatic people.
All surgical masks, along with N95 masks, should be used only by healthcare workers and emergency responders, she added.
With Easter on Sunday, April 12, the county said all faith-based services should be conducted electronically through streaming or online.
“People may not leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services to pick up non-essential items such as pre-packaged Easter eggs or bags filled with candy and toys at a drive-thru location,” Ms. Cardona said.
County Supervisor Curt Hagman, whose office is located in Chino Hills, said right now is a critical time for the country and community.
“When we stay home, we help our healthcare workers and our emergency responders and vulnerable populations beat COVID-19,” he said. “We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. We can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives.”
County officials are encouraging residents to conduct all worshiping activities to be conducted at your home or back yard.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County has 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sixteen people have died from the virus, county officials reported.
For more information, visit the county’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com or call the COVID-19 hotline 387-3911.
Calls will be answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
