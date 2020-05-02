The National Day of Prayer celebrated the first Thursday in May each year is not cancelled despite the coronavirus, but will look quite different on May 7.
“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented prayer,” said Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.
“Prayers will be multiplied through new and creative approaches, combined with access to digital platforms,” Ms. Branzell said.
In the Chino Valley, believers usually gather at Chino City Hall at noon, while in Chino Hills, churches have prayed in the evening on the grounds of the Chino Hills Community Center or the McCoy residence
Chino
This year, Calvary Chapel Chino Valley will host an online service at noon. Pastor David Rosales and local pastors from Southlands Chino and Valley Christian Church will introduce a topic, prayer, and then allow viewers a few moments to join in prayer for each topic.
Other churches expected to participate are The Bridge, CrossPoint and Living Word.
Prayers will be recited for those affected by the coronavirus, those serving during the crisis, government, education, the family and the church.
Viewers may join the live streaming at calvaryccv.org, or by visiting the church’s Facebook page, or the church’s YouTube channel.
Chino Hills
The National Day of Prayer for the city of Chino Hills will be a one hour live-streamed event from Calvary Chapel Chino Hills at 4 p.m. with a rebroadcast at 6 p.m.
The community is invited to tune in at the church’s website calvarycch.org.
Prayer will be made on behalf of the church, the family, government, military, and other areas.
Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills accepted a proclamation for National Day of Prayer during Tuesday’s online Chino Hills city council meeting.
When asked by Mayor Art Bennett how the Day of Prayer could be observed from home, Pastor Hibbs responded, “for all of us who have been sequestered at a time like this, perhaps maybe more now than ever is a great time for us to get on our knees as a family to pray for our leaders by name.”
Pastor Hibbs said he encourages the community to designate their living rooms as a place for the National Day of Prayer.
The theme for this year’s observance, which is the 69th annual event, is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on Habakkuk 2:14.
